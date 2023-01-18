TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies and chilly. Low: 43. Winds: W 10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and chilly. High: 60. Winds: NW 10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. Low: 37. High: 63. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of showers in the evening. Temperatures will trend a little cooler for the afternoon. Chance of rain: 30%. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies and trending a little warmer. Low: 43. High: 57. Winds: NW 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and a little warmer. Low: 37. High: 59. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a couple of showers. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 39. High: 54. Winds: E 10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. Low: 37. High: 55. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.