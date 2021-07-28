Wednesday Evening Forecast: Storms ending, hotter weather to end the week

Another day of rain and storms, but most of them were focused west of HWY 259. Radar estimates in Anderson, Henderson, & Van Zandt counties were between 1-3 inches today. One more day of rain chances on Thursday then hotter weather takes over through the weekend.

Temperatures will get close to 100 degrees, but it will be short-lived as another change is on the horizon. Our next cold front is due here Monday, bringing rain and storms. Temperatures drop significantly to the 80s and gradually rebound to the lower 90s into next week (the start of August).

THIS EVENING: Storms ending by 9 PM. Partly cloudy and muggy. Temperatures to the 80s and 70s. Wind: SE 5 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Partly cloudy to mostly clear with patchy fog. Lows: middle 70s. Wind: SE 5 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy sky. A 20% chance of isolated storms for the afternoon. Warmer. High: 95. Wind: SE 5 mph. Heat index between 100° – 108°.

FRIDAY: A few clouds, but more sunshine and hotter. Low: 78. High: 97. Wind: SE 5 mph.

SATURDAY: More sunshine and hotter. Low: 79. High: 98. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and still hot. Low: 77. High: 97. Wind: SW 10 mph. Late evening, a 20% chance of rain and storms.

MONDAY: Cold front moves in with storms and rain expected, chances to 40%. Low: 72. Highs: middle 80s. Wind: North 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. Low: 71. High: 91. Wind: East 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Sunshine and clouds. Low: 73. High: 93. Wind: South 5 mph.

