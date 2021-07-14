Wednesday Evening Forecast: Storms ending tonight, muggy end to the week

Spotty storms will end later this evening. The primary concern is lightning and heavy rain. Storms are moving north at about 40 mph.

THIS EVENING: Scattered storms ending by 9 PM. Brief heavy rain, lightning, and gusty winds are expected. Temperatures to the 80s and 70s. Wind: South 10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Brief mostly clear skies but clouds increasing by morning. Muggy. Lows: lower 70s. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: More PM t-storms, a 20% – 30% chance, especially for southern areas. Partly cloudy. High: 93. Wind: South 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Saharan dust returning in the afternoon and evening. Partly cloudy and humid. A 20% to 30% chance of rain and storms for the afternoon, especially for Deep East Texas. Low: 75. High: 92. Wind: South 10 mph.

SATURDAY: A 20% chance of storms. Muggy & a hazy sky from the African dust. Partly cloudy. Low: 75. High: 93. Wind: South 10 mph.

SUNDAY: A few t-storms possible in the afternoon, a 20% chance. Hotter. Low: 74. High: 94. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Increasing clouds. A 40% chance of rain and storms with a front arriving to our area. Low: 74. High: 88. Wind: North 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Periods of rain and storms. Not as warm. Chance of rain at 30% to 40%. Low: 71. High: 85. Wind: North 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and muggy. A 20% chance of rain. Low: 72. High: 88. Wind: East 5 mph.

