Wednesday Evening Forecast: Storms possible Thursday, rain chances into weekend

THIS EVENING: Mostly cloudy and very humid. A 20% chance of showers or an isolated storm through 12 AM. Temperatures in the 80s to the 70s. Wind: SSE 10-20 mph.

OVERNIGHT: A 40% chance of storms for areas west of HWY 69. Storms could be gusty, but general storms mostly expected. Elsewhere, cloudy and humid. Lows: upper 60s to lower 70s. Wind: SE, turning South & SW 10 mph.

THURSDAY: A cold front moving in through the day. Scattered storms will develop, and there is a small chance of severe weather in peak heating. Rain chances at 70%. Temperatures in the middle 70s to lower 80s from north to south. Cold front clearing the area after 8 PM. Wind: SW, turning NE 10 mph.

THURSDAY NIGHT into FRIDAY MORNING: Mostly to mainly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain (mostly south of I-20). Lows: lower 60s. Wind: NE 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Cloudy and cooler. Rain showers possible through early afternoon, a 30% to 40% chance. High: 70. Wind: East 10-15 mph.

SATURDAY: More clouds and rain showers possible, especially south of HWY 84. Chances at 30% to 40%. Low: 62. High: 74. Wind: SE 10 mph.

SUNDAY: More humid with a few storms. Rain chance at 40%. Low: 65. High: 76. Wind: South 10 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and very humid. Low: 69. High: 86. Wind: SW 15 mph.

TUESDAY: A 20% chance of rain and storms with another cold front. Low: 72. High: 86. Wind: SW, turning NW 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Less humid with sunshine. Low: 59. High: 81. Wind: NW 10 mph.