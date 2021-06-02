Wednesday Evening Forecast: Storms return Thursday and last through the weekend

THIS EVENING: Passing clouds and comfortable humidity. Temperatures to the 70s and 60s. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Partly cloudy and mild. A 20% chance of rain for west counties by daybreak. Lows: middle 60s. Wind: East 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Scattered storms increase for the afternoon, especially south of HWY 31. 40% chance in Deep East Texas, 30% north. Highs: upper 70s to lower 80s. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Numerous showers and storms likely, a 60% chance. Best chances in the afternoon and evening. Low: 67. High: 78. Wind: East 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Widespread coverage of scattered showers and storms, a 60% chance. Low: 66. High: 77. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Rain and a few storms continue, a 40% chance. Low: 67. High: 78. Wind: SE 10 mph.

MONDAY: Some sunshine, but overall cloudy. A 40% chance of rain and a few storms. Low: 68. High: 82. Wind: South 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Rain chances decrease slightly, down to a 30% chance. Low: 69. High: 84. Wind: South 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: A 30% chance of rain with scattered storms possible. Low: 70. High: 85. Wind: South 10 mph.

