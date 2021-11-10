Wednesday Evening Forecast: Strong storms likely overnight, cooler Thursday

Severe T-Storm Watch until 1 AM Thursday for Henderson, Hopkins, Rains & Van Zandt counties.

THIS EVENING: Mainly cloudy with spotty drizzle to light showers possible. An isolated storm severe storm possible north of I-20 before 10 PM. Temperatures to the 60s. Wind: South 10-15 mph.

OVERNIGHT: A 60% to 70% chance of storms after 10 PM into early Thursday. Severe storms are possible. The primary concern will be damaging wind gusts and hail in the strongest storms…a low risk for a tornado. Storms are not as intense but likely widespread across Deep East Texas. Lows by Thursday morning in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Wind: SW, turning North 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Early AM rain chance ends after 8 AM for southeast counties, chances at 20%. Sunshine returning as clouds decrease, breezy and cooler. Afternoon highs: middle 60s to lower 70s. Wind: North 10-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and a tad cooler. Low: 45. High: 71. Wind: NW 10-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Sunshine but colder. Low: 37. High: 61. Wind: North 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mainly sunny and milder. Low: 43. High: 70. Wind: South 10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and breezy. Low: 46. High: 70. Wind: South 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Very warm and breezy. Low: 56. High: 79. Wind: South 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Windy. Low: 63. High: 80. Wind: South 15-20 mph.

