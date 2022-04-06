THIS EVENING: Clear and breezy. Temperatures to the 50s. Wind: NW 10-20 mph, decreasing to 5-10 mph late.

OVERNIGHT: Clear and colder. Lows: lower 40s. Wind: NW 5-10 mph, increasing to 10 mph by daybreak.

THURSDAY: Mainly sunny skies and cooler. Stronger winds with high fire danger due to low humidity. High: 68. Wind: NW 20-30 mph, gusts 30-45 mph.

FRIDAY: A cold morning, some lows in the 30s. Sunny & pleasant. Still windy at times. Low: 40. High: 69. Wind: NW 15-20 mph, gusts 25-35 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and turning warmer. Low: 41. High: 78. Wind: SW 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy sky and breezy. A 20% chance of rain late day. Low: 58. High: 80. Wind: South 15 mph.

MONDAY: A 30% chance of rain and storms. An isolated severe storm is possible. Mostly cloudy & humid. Low: 66. High: 81. Wind: South 15 mph.

TUESDAY: A 40% chance of rain and storms, these could turn severe. Very warm. Low: 68. High: 83. Wind: South 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: A 30% chance of rain and a few storms. Low: 65. High: 82. Wind: South 10 mph.

