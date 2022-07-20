TONIGHT: Cloud cover will slowly increase with a few showers and thunderstorms popping up to the north after midnight. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 81. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy skies with a few showers and thunderstorms. Not as warm. Chance of rain: 20%. High: 98. Winds: SE 10-15 MPH.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a few isolated storms here and there. Clouds and spotty storms should keep us a few degrees cooler. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 79. High: 99. Winds: S 10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 78. High: 101. Winds: S 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: More sunshine with hot temps. Low: 76. High: 102. Winds: S 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 77. High: 103. Winds: S 10 MPH.

TUESDAY: More sunshine and heat. Low: 76. High: 102. Winds: S 10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 75. High: 101. Winds: S 10 MPH.