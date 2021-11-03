Wednesday Evening Forecast: Sun returning Thursday, frost chance increasing Friday AM

THIS EVENING: Steady rain ending for southern areas after 8 PM. Elsewhere, cloudy with drizzle likely through 12 AM. Temperatures in the 40s. Wind: NE 10 mph, making it feel like the lower 40s and 30s.

OVERNIGHT: Mainly cloudy and cold. Some clearing northeast of I-20 after 3 AM. Lows: middle to lower 40s, but a few 30s in NE areas with some clearing clouds. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Clouds decrease from NE to SW. Chilly day. Temperatures only to the middle 50s and near 60. Wind: NE 10 mph.

THURSDAY NIGHT into FRIDAY MORNING: Clear sky and very cold. Areas of frost are likely and a light freeze is possible in a few areas. Lows: middle to a few lower 30s. Wind: East 5 mph.

FRIDAY: Sunshine returns. Cold morning, milder afternoon. High: 64. Wind: East 5 mph.

SATURDAY: Another cold start, then warmer in the afternoon and sunny. Lows: upper 30s to lower 40s. High: 71. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Sunshine continues. Warmer. Low: 47. High: 76. Wind: South 10 mph.

MONDAY: Mainly sunny and breezy. Low: 54. High: 81. Wind: South 15 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Breezy and warm. Low: 58. High: 80. Wind: South 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds. A 20% chance of rain. Muggy. Low: 61. High: 80. Wind: South 15 mph.

Download the East Texas Storm Team app. You can view Futurecast, and set up custom alerts for multiple locations. You will be notified of lightning and storm alerts, rotating storm threats, and custom messages from your East Texas Storm Team. Download for Apple and Android devices. Also, have a secondary way to receive weather information, like a NOAA Weather Radio.