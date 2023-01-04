TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies and chilly temperatures. Low: 37. Winds: NW 5 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and cool. High: 63. Winds: NE 5 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and a little warmer. Low: 41. High: 69. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a few showers in the area. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 58. High: 67. Winds: SW 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of showers. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 47. High: 61. Winds: NW 5-10 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a shower or two. Chance of rain: 10%. Low: 45. High: 63. Winds: E 5 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with cool temperatures remaining in place. Low: 44. High: 62. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and cool. Low: 42. High: 63. Winds: E 10 MPH.