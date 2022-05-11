THIS EVENING: Generally clear skies. Temperatures to the 80s and 70s. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Mostly clear and slightly cooler. Some clouds by daybreak and patchy fog. Lows: middle to upper 60s. Wind: South, SW 5 mph.

THURSDAY: Morning clouds to sunshine in the afternoon. Poor air quality (see weather alert info here). Humid and very warm. High: 91. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Sunshine to partly cloudy. A 20% chance of t-storms in the evening, especially east of HWY 69. Low: 70. High: 92. Wind: South 5 mph.

SATURDAY: A 20% chance of t-storms for the midday to afternoon hours. Low: 70. High: 90. Wind: SW 5 mph.

SUNDAY: Heating up more. Partly to mostly sunny. Low: 70. High: 92. Wind: SW 10 mph.

MONDAY: More sunshine and warmer. Low: 71. High: 93. Wind: SW 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Temperatures warm even more. A few clouds. Low: 72. High: 94. Wind: South 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: More clouds at times, still very humid. Low: 73. High: 94. Wind: South 10 mph.

Download the East Texas Storm Team app. You can view Futurecast, and set up custom alerts for multiple locations. You will be notified of lightning and storm alerts, rotating storm threats, and custom messages from your East Texas Storm Team. Download for Apple and Android devices. Also, have a secondary way to receive weather information, like a NOAA Weather Radio.