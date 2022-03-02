THIS EVENING: A few clouds. Temperatures to the 60s and 50s. Wind: South 5 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Generally clear and cool. Lows: middle to lower 40s, and a few 30s possible. Wind: South 5 mph.

THURSDAY: Mainly sunny and warmer. High: 76. Wind: South 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Humidity starts to return. Breezy and becoming partly cloudy. Low: 53. High: 77. Wind: South 15 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, windy, and humid. A 20% chance of rain. Low: 60. High: 78. Wind: South 15 mph.

SUNDAY: Very humid. Mostly cloudy. Scattered t-storms possible in the evening and overnight, a 30% to 40% chance. An isolated strong storm is possible. Low: 66. High: 80. Wind: South 20 mph.

MONDAY: Cooler with morning showers, a 30% chance. Low: 56. High: 60. Wind: North 15 mph.

TUESDAY: Variable clouds and cool. Low: 41. High: 57. Wind: North 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Low: 39. High: 63. Wind: SE 5 mph.

