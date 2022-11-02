TONIGHT: Increasing clouds after midnight. Low: 62. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy, warm, and breezy. High: 80. Winds; SE 10-15 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy throughout the course of the day with storm chances increasing in the afternoon. We’re under an enhanced risk of severe weather with all modes of storms possible starting by the middle part of the afternoon. Storm chances will persist through Saturday night. Chance of rain: 70%. Low: 67. High: 79. Winds: SE 15-20 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies with rain ending early. Much cooler. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 53. High: 68. Winds: W 10-15 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies and a little warmer. Low: 49. High: 75. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with an isolated shower or two. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 59. High: 77. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies and warm. Low: 63. High: 79. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and a little cooler. Low: 62. High: 78. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.