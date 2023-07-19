TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies early followed by a few clouds later. Low: 79. Wind: S 10-15 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and hot. High: 101. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies with more hot temperatures. Low: 79. High: 100. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies with an isolated storm or two. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 77. High: 93. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a few showers and thunderstorms around. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 74. High: 95. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 76. High: 97. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 78. High: 98. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with very warm temperatures. Low: 78. High: 98. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.