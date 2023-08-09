TONIGHT: Stray storm or two will be possible to the north, otherwise partly cloudy and warm. Chance of rain: 10%. Low: 82. Winds: SW 15-20 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and hot. High: 105. Winds: SW 10-15 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 81. High: 105. Winds: S 15-20 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 81. High: 104. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 80. High: 105. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 80. High: 104. Winds: SW 10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a chance of a shower or two. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 79. High: 104. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a slight chance of a shower or two. Chance of rain: 10%. Low: 79. High: 103. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.