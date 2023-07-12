TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies and muggy. Low: 79. Winds: S 15-20 MPH.
TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and hot. High: 98. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 80. High: 99. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Isolated storm chance Saturday night. Low: 79. High: 99. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies with an isolated shower or two. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 78. High: 98. Winds.
MONDAY: A few clouds early. Low: 78. High: 98. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies and very warm. Low: 79. High: 99. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 78. High: 99. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.