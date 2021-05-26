Wednesday Evening Forecast: Very warm Thursday, storms return Friday

Storm Team Interactive Radar & Futurecast

THIS EVENING: Decreasing clouds and very warm. Temperatures to the 70s. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Clouds increase and humid. Lows: upper 60s to lower 70s. Wind: South, SW 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Morning clouds give way to sunshine in the afternoon. Hot and humid. Less than a 10% chance of a storm during the afternoon. High: 88. Wind: SW 10 mph.

THURSDAY NIGHT into FRIDAY MORNING: A 30% to 40% chance of showers and storms for areas north of HWY 79. A few storms could be severe with damaging wind gusts the primary concern. Lows: upper 60s to lower 70s. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Morning showers and storms are possible through East Texas until midday, rain chance at 30% to 40%. PM sun and humid, then more storms in the evening and night hours ahead of a cold front. High: 84. Wind: SW 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Cold front moves through, but storms remain possible through late afternoon. Cooler and less humid. Low: 65. High: 75. Wind: NE 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Sunshine returns and a slight drop in the humidity. Low: 64. High: 80. Wind: NE 10 mph.

MONDAY, MEMORIAL DAY: Partly cloudy and increasing humidity. Low: 63. High: 82. Wind: SE 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and muggy. A 20% chance of rain. Low: 67. High: 83. Wind: SE 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: More showers and storms possible, a 30% chance. Low: 66. High: 79. Wind: SE 10 mph.

