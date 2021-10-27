Wednesday Evening Forecast: Very windy & colder Thursday

THIS EVENING: Clouds for areas north of HWY 79. Otherwise, mostly clear. Breezy and cool. Temperatures to the 60s and 50s. Wind: West, turning NW 15-20 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Colder with increasing clouds, especially for the northern areas. Lows: middle 50s. Wind increasing: WNW 15-20 mph, gusts 20-30 mph.

THURSDAY: More clouds and very windy. Highs: upper 60s to near 70 south, middle to lower 60s central, low 60s and upper 50s north of I-20. Wind: sustained NW 25-35 mph, gusts 30-40 mph at times.

FRIDAY: Clearing clouds and more sunshine. Still windy. Low: 49. High: 68. Wind: NW 20 mph, gusts 30 mph.

SATURDAY: A colder start. More sunshine with lighter winds. Low: 45. High: 72. Wind: NW 10 mph.

SUNDAY (HALLOWEEN): After a chilly start, more sunshine in the afternoon and warmer. Low: 47. High: 79. Wind: South 5 mph.

MONDAY: Clouds returning during the afternoon. Warm. Low: 54. High: 78. Wind: South 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and mild. A 20% chance of rain. Low: 58. High: 74. Wind: South, turning North 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds and a 40% chance of rain. Colder. Low: 60. High: 65. Wind: North 10 mph.

Download the East Texas Storm Team app. You can view Futurecast, and set up custom alerts for multiple locations. You will be notified of lightning and storm alerts, rotating storm threats, and custom messages from your East Texas Storm Team. Download for Apple and Android devices. Also, have a secondary way to receive weather information, like a NOAA Weather Radio.