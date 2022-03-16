THIS EVENING: Clear sky. Temperatures to the 60s and 50s. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Some clouds returning by morning and increased breeze. Lows: upper 40s to lower 50s. Wind: South 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Morning clouds to a mostly sunny sky. After 2 PM, clouds increase. Very warm and breezy. High: 78 and a few lower 80s south. Wind: SE 15 mph. After 5 PM, scattered severe storms are possible, chances at 40%. Primary threats: large hail and damaging wind gusts.

FRIDAY: Clouds decrease and cooler. Low: 47. High: 64. Wind: NW 15 mph.

SATURDAY: Sunshine and nice. Low: 40. High: 72. Wind: South 5 mph.

SUNDAY: More sunshine and warmer. Low: 46. High: 78. Wind: SE 10 mph.

MONDAY: A 40% chance of rain and storms. Severe weather appears possible. Low: 59. High: 74. Wind: SE 20 mph.

TUESDAY: More t-storms possible, chances at 40%. Heavy rain threat for both days. Low: 58. High: 70. Wind: South 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and drier. Low: 51. High: 72. Wind: NW 10 mph.

