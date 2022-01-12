Wednesday Evening Forecast: Warm-up through Friday, weekend turns chilly

THIS EVENING: Cool, with mainly clear skies. Temperatures falling from the 60s into the 40s. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and chilly. Lows in the upper-30s to low-40s. Wind: SW 5 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and mild. Highs in the upper-60s to low-70s. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Staying warm under partly cloudy skies. Low: 44. High: 70. Wind: SE 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers, mainly in Deep East Texas. Morning low: 48. Afternoon high: 47. Wind: NW 20 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and cold. Low: 32. High: 49. Wind: NW 10-15 mph.

MONDAY: Sunshine, along with a few passing clouds. Low: 29. High: 57. Wind: N 5 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer. Low: 37. High: 64. Wind: S 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers. Low: 49. High: 67. Wind: W 10 mph.