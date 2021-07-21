Wednesday Evening Forecast: Warmer days with more Saharan dust by the weekend

THIS EVENING: Isolated heavy showers in a few areas through 9 PM. Temperatures in the 80s to the 70s.

OVERNIGHT: A few clouds. Warmer. Lows: middle to lower 70s. Wind: SE turning South 5 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy sky. A 20% chance of rain and isolated storm for the afternoon. Warmer. High: 92. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and humid. A 10% to 20% chance of rain. Low: 75. High: 94. Wind: SW 10 mph.

SATURDAY: The next round of Saharan dust moves in. Hotter temperatures with more sunshine. Low: 76. High: 95. Wind: SW 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Clouds & sunshine. Hotter. Low: 76. High: 96. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Nearing our hottest temperatures of 2021. Partly cloudy. Low: 77. High: 97. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and continued hot. Low: 77. High: 97. Wind: South 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: A 20% chance of isolated showers and a few storms. Highs: middle 90s. Wind: South 5 mph.

Take a moment to download the East Texas Storm Team app. You can view Futurecast, and set up custom alerts for multiple locations. You will be notified of lightning and storm alerts, rotating storm threats, and custom messages from your East Texas Storm Team. Download for Apple and Android devices. Also, have a secondary way to receive weather information, like a NOAA Weather Radio.