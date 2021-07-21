Wednesday Evening Forecast: Warmer days with more Saharan dust by the weekend

THIS EVENING: Isolated heavy showers in a few areas through 9 PM. Temperatures in the 80s to the 70s.

OVERNIGHT: A few clouds. Warmer. Lows: middle to lower 70s. Wind: SE turning South 5 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy sky. A 20% chance of rain and isolated storm for the afternoon. Warmer. High: 92. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and humid. A 10% to 20% chance of rain. Low: 75. High: 94. Wind: SW 10 mph.

SATURDAY: The next round of Saharan dust moves in. Hotter temperatures with more sunshine. Low: 76. High: 95. Wind: SW 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Clouds & sunshine. Hotter. Low: 76. High: 96. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Nearing our hottest temperatures of 2021. Partly cloudy. Low: 77. High: 97. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and continued hot. Low: 77. High: 97. Wind: South 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: A 20% chance of isolated showers and a few storms. Highs: middle 90s. Wind: South 5 mph.

