TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and mild. Low: 60. Winds: S 10 MPH.
TOMORROW: Decreasing clouds and much warmer. High: 84. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and very warm. Low: 68. High: 86. Winds: W 15 MPH.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and much cooler. Low: 57. High: 72. Winds: NW 15 MPH.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. Low: 51. High: 70. Winds: N 10-15 MPH.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. Low: 50. High: 69. Winds: N 10-15 MPH.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and slightly warmer. Low: 48. High: 71. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. Low: 51. High: 76. Winds: SE 15 MPH.