THIS EVENING: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of a shower. Temperatures dropping from the 80s into the 70s. Wind: S 15-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Clouds increase with a 10% chance of a shower north of I-20. Lows in the upper-60s. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy in the morning, followed by partly cloudy skies in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-to-upper-80s. Wind: SE 10-15 mph.

FRIDAY: A mix of clouds and sunshine and warm. Highs in the upper-80s. Wind: SE 15 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. Low: 67. High: 87. Wind: S 15-20 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers late. Low: 69. High: 85. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

MONDAY: A 40% chance of rain and storms. Low: 62. High: 75. Wind: NE 15 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, with a few more clouds in Deep East Texas. Low: 51. High: 75. Wind: NE 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mainly sunny skies. Low: 49. High: 79. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.