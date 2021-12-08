Wednesday Evening Forecast: Warming up tomorrow, storms return Friday

THIS EVENING: Partly cloudy with temperatures falling from the 60s into the 50s. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with patchy fog possible after 2 AM in areas where winds can lighten up. Lows in the upper-50s. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

TOMORROW: Patchy fog possible before 9 AM. Partly cloudy, with a few more clouds in Deep East Texas. Highs in the low-80s. Wind: S 15 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers and storms in the late afternoon. Rain chances increase to 40% overnight. An isolated severe storm is possible overnight. Low: 68. High: 80. Wind: SW 15 mph.

SATURDAY: A 20% chance of showers, mainly during the morning hours. Low: 49. High: 57. Wind: N 15 mph, with gusts up to 20 mph.

SUNDAY: Mainly sunny with a cold start. Low: 33. High: 61. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Low: 42. High: 65. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: A mix of clouds and sun. Low: 58. High: 72. Wind: SE 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Low: 60. High: 75. Wind: SE 10 mph.