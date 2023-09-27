TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies and mild. Low: 70. Winds: E 5 MPH.
TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and hot. High: 94. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 70. High: 95. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 69. High: 94. Winds: SE 10 MPH.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 68. High: 93. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.
MONDAY: Remaining sunny and hot. Low: 68. High: 93. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.
TUESDAY: Plenty of sunshine and remaining hot. Low: 69. High: 92. Winds: SE 10 MPH.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 68. High: 93. Winds: SE 10 MPH.