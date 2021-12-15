Wednesday Evening Forecast: Windy & warm night, isolated strong storms Thursday

THIS EVENING: Increasing clouds. Breezy and warm. Temperatures in the 70s and 60s. Wind: South 10-20 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Clouds increasing. Few showers possible near I-30 by daybreak, patchy drizzle elsewhere. Lows: middle to upper 60s. Wind: South 15 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly to mainly cloudy. After 12 PM, a few strong storms possible north of HWY 79 in the afternoon heat and ahead of a cold front. Primary severe hazards are wind gusts and hail. High: 77. Wind: Southwest 10-15 mph. Storms end by 8 PM.

FRIDAY: Still humid, a 20% to 30% chance of rain during the day, increasing to a 60% chance overnight Friday into Saturday morning with a cold front. Low: 66. High: 79. Wind: South 15 mph.

SATURDAY: Cold front moves in and falling temperatures are expected. Rain likely through the afternoon, chances at 70%. Morning temperatures begin from the 50s to lower 60s, and fall into the middle/lower 50s for the afternoon. Wind: North 15 mph.

SUNDAY: Some peeks of sun but chilly. Rain chance is 20%. Low: 39. High: 51. Wind: NE 10 mph.

MONDAY: Clouds increasing with light rain, chance at 30%. Low: 40. High: 50. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, seasonal. Low: 38. High: 59. Wind: NE 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: More sunshine and milder. Low: 44. High: 68. Wind: SW 10 mph.

