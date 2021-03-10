Wednesday Forecast: Cloudy & Windy

Wednesday: Warm and cloudy with high’s in the mid 70’s. Breezy at times with a south wind 10-20 MPH. Wind gusts could reach 25-30 MPH this afternoon. Overnight will stay mild in the mid 60’s and cloudy with light AM drizzle.

Thursday: Morning drizzle in spots with temperatures in the mid 60’s. The afternoon will be a little breezy with south winds 10-15 MPH and high’s in the mid 70’s. We should stay mostly dry but can’t rule out light precipitation throughout the day.

Friday: Slightly warmer in the upper 70’s with a 20% chance for early AM drizzle and isolated showers in the afternoon. Still a little breezy with winds south 10-15 MPH. Humidity continues to increase into the weekend. Overnight lows staying in the mid 60’s.

Saturday: High’s stay in the upper 70’s with a 20% chance for isolated showers. South wind 10-15 MPH with gusts up to 20 MPH. Overnight into Sunday our rain chances increase slightly.

Sunday: A front starts to move through so we’ll see showers and storms throughout Sunday. Rain chance 60% with a few thunderstorms into the afternoon with high’s in the mid 70’s. Overnight clearing with low’s in the mid 50’s

Monday: Clear start to the week with temperatures in the 50’s. Mostly sunny with afternoon high’s in the low 70’s.

