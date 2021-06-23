Wednesday Forecast: Hot & humid afternoon, more sunshine

Today: A few clouds to start Wednesday. Starting off in the low 70’s with some sunshine towards lunch. Afternoon high’s in the low 90’s. Dry to start the middle of the week. Winds out of the southeast 5-10 mph

Tonight: Temperatures staying around the mid 70’s throughout the night. Mostly clear with muggy conditions into the morning.

Thursday: Warmer in the mid 90’s with muggy conditions returning. Sunny afternoon for Thursday with a few clouds during the day. Winds south early on bringing muggy conditions back.

Friday: A muggy start to the day in the mid 70’s. Afternoon high temperatures in the low to mid 90’s. Heat index values back towards the triple digits. Mainly sunny with a few clouds around but overall dry.

Saturday: Hot and sunny again for Saturday afternoon. Temperatures will be in the mid 90’s. Heat index values around 100 again. Isolated storm chances possible going into another hot weekend. 20% chance for a storm.

Sunday: Hot and sunny with scattered showers and storms possible in the afternoon. Temperatures in the low 90’s. Muggy conditions will force the afternoon heat index to reach the triple digits again. Chance for rain 30%-40%.