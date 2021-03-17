Wednesday Forecast: Strong AM Storms

Today: A line of showers and thunderstorms will move through the area this morning into lunch time. A few of these storms could turn severe. All modes of severe weather will be possible with hail, heavy rain and damaging wind gusts being the highest risk and a low risk of a spinup of a tornado. This line will start to exit the area during the afternoon but the chance for severe storms won’t subside until the line is out of Texas. Chance for rain 70% with winds from the southwest 15-20 mph.

Tonight: Clearing will begin in the evening with temperatures beginning to drop when the sun sets. Low’s will dip into he 40’s tonight so we will have a chilly start to Thursday with our winds shifting to the north overnight.

Thursday: Clear and sunny with a chilly start to the day. Afternoon high’s will be in the low 60’s with breezy conditions. Winds northwest 10-20 MPH.

Friday: Continuing the cooler weather into Friday with lows near 40. Sunny with high’s in the low to mid 60’s in the afternoon. Breezy conditions will continue with a northerly wind 15 MPH.

Saturday: A slightly warmer day in the upper 60’s for Saturday. More sunshine to start your weekend with the winds shifting to the east throughout the day.

Sunday: Low’s in the 40’s to start the day. High’s near 70 with more sunshine for Sunday. Clouds will increase going into the evening with winds shifting back to the south to end the weekend.