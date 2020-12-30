Wednesday Morning Forecast: 2020 will end with a washout

TODAY: Mostly cloudy skies with rain chances increasing in the evening. We may see a few storms as well. Chance of rain: 70%. High: 70. Winds: W 15 MPH.

TONIGHT: Heavy rain at times. Flash flooding is a possibility starting tonight. Chance of rain: 100%. Low: 49. Winds: NE 15 MPH.

TOMORROW: Showers and storms will be widespread throughout the day. There will be a brief window for some strong to severe storms for Deep East Texas between Noon and 5 PM. Chance of rain: 100%. High: 55. Winds: NE 15 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with with a few peeks of sunshine in the afternoon. Happy 2021! Low: 40. High: 49. Winds: W 10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Low: 34. High: 52. Winds: NW 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies and temperatures starting around freezing and warming into the upper 50s to round out the holiday weekend. Low: 32. High: 59. Winds: SW 5 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies and trending warmer. Low: 45. High: 63. Winds: S 10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. Low: 47. High: 65. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.