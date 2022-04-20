TODAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a couple of showers around. Chance of rain: 40%. High: 82. Winds: S 20 MPH.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies and muggy. Low: 68. Winds: S 15 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy with a couple of showers. Chance of rain: 20%. High: 86. Winds: SE 15 MPH.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies with very warm temperatures. Low: 66. High: 87. Winds: SE 15 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies as warm temperatures. Low: 67. High: 86. Winds: S 15 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a couple of showers and warm temperatures. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 69. High: 85. Winds: S 15 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a solid chance of showers and thunderstorms. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 62. High: 75. Winds: N 15 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with cooler temperatures. Low: 51. High: 74. Winds: NE 10 MPH.