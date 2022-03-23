TODAY: A few clouds will be stubborn and stick around during the morning. More sunshine is expected in the afternoon. High: 64. Winds: NW 15 MPH.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies with cooler temperatures. Low: 39. Winds: W 5 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and mild. High: 67. Winds: NW 10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and trending warmer. Low: 41. High: 73. Winds: NW 5 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, warm. Low: 46. High: 77. Winds: S 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Low: 52. High: 80. Winds: S 15 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and very warm. Low: 58. High: 82. Winds: S 15 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a shower chance late. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 62. High: 81. Winds: S 15 MPH.