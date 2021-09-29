Wednesday Morning Forecast: Active weather expected through the remainder of the week

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers and thunderstorms in the area. The first round of rain will move through Deep East Texas this morning. A few scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible in the region. Chance of rain: 40%. High: 85. Winds: S 10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies with a couple of showers here and there. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 72. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy with a few showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 72. High: 88. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Another round of showers and thunderstorms is likely by Friday evening into Saturday morning. Some storms could be rather rowdy with heavy rain and some gusty winds. Chance of rain: 60%. Low: 71. High: 83. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Showers and thunderstorms are likely in the morning followed by some leftover showers in the afternoon in the evening. Chance of rain: 60%. Low: 70. High: 81. Winds: SE 5 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with temperatures trending warmer. Low: 68. High: 86. Winds: NW 5 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and cooler. Low: 64. High: 84. Winds: N 10 MPH.

TUESDAY: More sunshine and even cooler. Low: 62. High: 82. Winds: N 5-10 MPH.