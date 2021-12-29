Wednesday Morning Forecast: Active weather over the next few days

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with a few storms in the area. A few strong to severe thunderstorms are possible as the weak cold front pushes further SE. The front will give us a little relief tonight. Chance of rain: 30%. High: 76. Winds: SW 10 MPH.

TONIGHT: A few clouds and cooler. Low: 54. Winds: SW 5 MPH.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy and mild. High: 73. Winds: SW 5 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a few showers and thunderstorms late in the day. Temperatures will trend a little warmer than Thursday. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 60. High: 77. Winds: S 10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a few showers and thunderstorms in the morning, some storms could be strong to severe. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 66. High: 71. Winds: West 15 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies and much colder. Low: 29. High: 42. Winds: NW 15 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. Low: 25. High: 50. Winds: East 10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Low: 34. High: 57. Winds: SE 10 MPH.