TODAY: Scattered showers and thunderstorms that should begin to end around the early afternoon. Chance of rain: 60%. High: 84. Winds: SW, NW 15 MPH.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and chilly conditions. Low: 47. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and warm. High: 78. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a couple of showers around. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 55. High: 82. Winds: S 10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with additional showers and storms. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 67. High: 84. Winds: S 15 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of showers early. Chance of rain: 20%. Low; 62. High: 79. Winds: S, NE 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny, mild. Low; 57. High: 75. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and trending warmer. Low: 55. High: 78. Winds: SE 10 MPH.