Wednesday Morning Forecast: Afternoon Showers & Storms

This Morning: Showers ending through the morning. Temperatures in the mid 60’s. Mostly cloudy with a few peeks of sun. Wind southeast 5-10 mph.

Today: A few showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. High temperatures in the mid 70’s. Some storms could contain heavy rain. Chance for showers and storms 60%. Flash flooding threats will continue into the night.

Tonight: A few showers and storms lingering into the night. Low temperatures in the mid 60’s. Some heavy rain still possible overnight. Rain should begin to fall apart early Thursday morning.

Thursday: Some showers and storms in the early morning fizzling out into late morning. A slight break into lunch but more showers and storms develop again in the afternoon. High temperatures in the upper 70’s. Chance for rain 60%. More heavy rain is possible in some of theses showers and storms.

Friday: A few afternoon showers and storms possible. High temperatures around 80 for the afternoon. Showers and storms will begin to fade towards the night. Chance for rain 40%.

Saturday: A few clouds around with chances for rain dwindling early in the day. Some sun in the afternoon with high temperatures in the mid 80’s. Winds out of the southeast 10 mph.

Sunday: Slightly warmer in the afternoon in the upper 80’s. Mostly sunny afternoon with a south wind. Staying mostly dry to end the weekend.