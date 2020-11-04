Wednesday Morning Forecast: Another beautiful day expected

TODAY: Mostly sunny and warm. High: 76. Winds: S, SE 5-10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies until midnight when a weak disturbance moves in and provides us with a few clouds. Low: 52. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy skies throughout the day for our western counties. High: 73. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. Low: 54. High: 74. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. Low: 55. High: 76. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and trending warmer. Low: 58. High: 78. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a slight chance of a few showers. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 61. High: 76. Winds: S 10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of a few showers. A cold front will be moving through in the evening. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 64. High: 72. Winds: NW 15 MPH.