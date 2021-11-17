Wednesday Morning Forecast: Another cold front arrives tonight

A cold front will be arriving tonight which will bring us a chance of showers overnight

TODAY: Passing clouds, warm, breezy, and humid. High: 82. Winds: SW 20 MPH.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with a couple of showers as the cold front arrives. Low: 50. Winds: NW 10-15 MPH.

TOMORROW: Showers will come to an end very early in the morning. Temperatures will be much cooler in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 20%. High: 62. Winds: NE 15 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with a much cooler start to the day. Low: 36. High: 64. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies and a little bit warmer in the afternoon. Low: 45. High: 71. Winds: S 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a few showers late in the day with the arrival of our next cold front. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 59. High: 74. Winds: SW 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and cool. Low: 54. High: 67. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and cool. Low: 44. High: 68. Winds: SE 10 MPH.