TODAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low-100s. Max heat index values between 105 and 115 degrees in the afternoon and early evening. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the upper-70s. A few more clouds by daybreak. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny with highs in the low-100s. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain and storms at night. Low: 79. High: 100. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain and storms, increasing to a 30% chance in Deep East Texas. Low: 77. High: 92. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain and storms, increasing to a 30% chance in Deep East Texas. Low: 74. High: 95. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny with a 20% chance of rain and storms in Deep East Texas. Low: 76. High: 98. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Low: 78. High: 99. Wind: S 10-15 mph.