TODAY: A few passing clouds through the afternoon. High: 74. Winds: SW 10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies and mild. Low: 46. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny skies and slightly warmer temperatures. High: 75. Winds: S 10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and trending slightly warmer. Winds: S 10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the day. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 60. High: 77. Winds: S 15 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and with an increasing chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some storms could be stronger NE. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 66. High: 79. Winds: S 20 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers and storms. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 56. High: 62. Winds: N 10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a few showers and colder. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 44. High: 57. Winds: NE 10 MPH.