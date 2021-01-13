Wednesday Morning Forecast: Beautiful streak of weather for the remainder of the week

TODAY: Mostly sunny and warm. High: 60. Winds: SW 10 MPH.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear and chilly. Low: 40. Winds: NW 10-15 MPH.
TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and mild. High: 62. Winds: NW 10-15 MPH.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and cooler. Low: 33. High: 54. Winds: NW 10-15 MPH.
SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and cool. Low: 32. High: 55. Winds: NW 10 MPH.
SUNDAY: Mostly clear skies with a few possible showers. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 40. High: 52. Winds: W 5-10 MPH.
MONDAY: Partly cloudy and a little warmer. Low: 37. High: 56. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and cool. A few showers are possible in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 41. High: 57. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.