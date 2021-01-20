Wednesday Midday Forecast: Break in the rain today

REST OF TODAY: Cloudy with a late afternoon chance of rain. Temperatures will remain cool in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 30%. High: 57. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Showers will be possible as temperatures slowly rise. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 58. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Rain chances will be increasing again as we head into the afternoon. An additional inch or two will be a possibility through tomorrow night. One thing to note is that temperatures will be warmer tomorrow afternoon. Chance of rain: 70%. High: 66. Winds: SW 10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Rain will be coming to an end early in the morning. Cloudy and cooler for the remainder of the day. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 56. High: 57. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few isolated showers. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 41. High: 56. Winds: E 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain chances increasing late in the day. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 51. High: 67. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

MONDAY: A good chance of rain and even a few storms. Cloudy and dry for the afternoon. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 55. High: 68. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. Low: 45. High: 63. Winds: S 10 MPH.