THIS AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid-to-upper-50s. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the low-30s. Wind: SE 5 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny with highs in the low-to-mid-60s. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Low: 40. High: 70. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Sunshine, along with some passing clouds. Low: 50. High: 75. Wind: S 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Low: 57. High: 78. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

MONDAY: A mix of clouds and sun. Low: 62. High: 81. Wind: S 15-20 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and cooler. Low: 59. High: 75. Wind: NE 10-15 mph.