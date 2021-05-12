Wednesday Morning Forecast: Cloudy & cooler

This Morning: Rain finally moving off to the southeast through the morning. Temperatures in the mid 50’s to start the day. Mostly cloudy throughout the day with a north wind 5-10mph.

Today: Cloudy and cooler in the mid 60’s this afternoon. Overcast throughout the day with a northeast wind 5-10 mph. Cloudy conditions will continue into the night. Rain chances end early in the morning and the drying out will continue into the evening and night.

Tonight: Gradual clearing tonight with temperatures dropping into the low 50’s. Drying out for Thursday with clearing in the morning. Wind out of the northwest 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Cool start in the low 50’s for Thursday morning. Afternoon high’s in the low 70’s with lots of sunshine. Winds out of the west 5-10 mph.

Friday: Clear and cool to start in the low 50’s. Sunny afternoon in the upper 70’s. Winds shift to the south 5-10 mph warming us up for the weekend.

Saturday: Mostly clear and cool in the upper 50’s to start the day. Mostly sunny with high temperatures in the low 80’s. Dry afternoon with a few clouds and a south wind 5-10 mph

Sunday: Few clouds to start with temperatures around 60. Warmer with some sunshine in the afternoon. High temperatures in the mid 80’s to finish your weekend with an isolated chance for a shower to end the day.