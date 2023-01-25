TODAY: Mostly cloudy with highs in the mid-to-upper-40s. Wind: NW 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Clouds clear out with lows in the upper-20s to low-30s. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny with highs in the low-to-mid-50s. Wind: NW 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Low: 30. High: 60. Wind: SW 10-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of rain. Low: 43. High: 64. Wind: S 15-20 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain. Low: 55. High: 63. Wind: W 10-15 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain. Low: 40. High: 52. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain. Low: 43. High: 56. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.