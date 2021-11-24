Wednesday Morning Forecast: Cold front arrives tomorrow morning bringing rain chances

RAIN CHANCES WILL INCREASE TONIGHT AND TOMORROW MORNING. RAIN CHANCES DECREASE THROUGHOUT THE MORNING FROM NW TO SE. COLDER AND WINDY CONDITIONS WILL PERSIST INTO THE AFTERNOON.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy skies and windy conditions through the afternoon. Any rain that we do see should arrive after sunset tonight. Chance of rain after dusk: 30%. High: 72. Winds: S 15-20 MPH.

TONIGHT: Rain will slowly increase from NW to SE after midnight tonight as the cold front begins to move through the area. The best chance of rain looks to be around and just after daybreak tomorrow morning. Otherwise, cloudy and windy conditions are expected. Chance of rain: 60%. Low: 61. Winds: S 15 MPH.

TOMORROW (THANKSGIVING DAY): The cold front will roll through the area throughout the morning. Rain coverage should begin to decrease for East Texas around 8 AM and Deep East Texas around noon. Once the cold front has moved through temperatures are expected to fall into the 40s by 6 PM. Chance of rain: 60% (AM). High: 62. Winds: NW 15 MPH.

FRIDAY: After a cold potentially frosty start in the morning. Temperatures will struggle to warm throughout the day. Partly cloudy and cool for the afternoon. Low: 36. High: 57. Winds: N 5-10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with limited rain chances in our SW counties. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 43. High: 60. Winds: SW 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and trending warmer. Low: 45. High: 66. Winds: N 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and trending warmer. Low: 44. High: 68. Winds: SW 5 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with warmer temperatures expected in the afternoon. Low: 49. High: 71. Winds: SW 10 MPH.