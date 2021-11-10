Wednesday Morning Forecast: Cold front arrives tonight with a few storms

Fog is expected to effect East Texas for the next few hours. A strong line of storms will move through the area starting this evening and exit Deep East Texas around daybreak Thursday Morning

TODAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a few isolated showers prior to the cold front arriving tonight. Chance of rain: 20%. High: 76. Winds: South 15 MPH.

TONIGHT: A cold front will begin start to move through our area starting around 10 PM. The front will bring us a chance of showers and thunderstorms through 7 AM in the morning. This will be a line of storms that will bring us some strong winds and frequent lightning. Severe weather threat remain low but a couple of low end severe storms are possible. Most of the rain is out of East Texas by daybreak. Chance of rain: 60%. Low: 58. Winds: SW 15 MPH.

TOMORROW: Decreasing clouds are expected once the front pushes further to the SE. We’ll see a lot more sunshine in the afternoon. Much cooler too. High: 68. Winds: NW 15 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. Low: 45. High: 67. Winds: N 10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and cooler with another cold front passage. Low: 37. High: 62. Winds: South 5 MPH.

SUNDAY: A few clouds associated with the cold front. Low: 43. High: 69. Winds: SW 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. Low: 41. High: 68. Winds: S 15 MPH.

TUESDAY: A few clouds as temperatures trend warming. Low: 46. High: 75. Winds: S 15 MPH.