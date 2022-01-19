Wednesday Morning Forecast: Cold front moves in and brings us storm chances

A SLIGHT RISK OF SEVERE WEATHER EXISTS FOR OUR AREA WITH THE PRIMARY THREAT BEING 60-70 MPH WINDS

TODAY: Mostly cloudy skies through the morning as temperatures warm up. A cold front will arrive in the afternoon and bring us a chance of strong to severe showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some could be severe with 60-70 MPH winds. Once the front moves through temperatures will be trending much colder. Chance of rain: 30%-40%. High: 72. Winds: SW, NW 15 MPH.

TONIGHT: Rain will come to an end early. We will see cloudy and cold temperatures. Wind chills will be in the 20s. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 32. Winds: NE 15 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy, cold, and breezy. High: 40. Winds: NE 15 MPH.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies and more tolerable. Low: 25. High: 45. Winds: NE 5 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. Low: 26. High: 50. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer. Low: 29. High: 59. Winds: NW 5 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and mild. Low: 36. High: 61. Winds: SW 10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a couple of showers. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 40. High: 58. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.