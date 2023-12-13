TODAY: Mostly cloudy with highs in the upper-50s to low-60s. A few sprinkles are possible, but most rain that falls will evaporate before making it to the ground. Wind: E 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with lows in the mid-40s. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid-60s. Wind: E 10-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of rain. Low: 46. High: 57. Wind: E 10-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain. Low: 48. High: 54. Wind: N 10-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Low: 41. High: 61. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Sunshine, along with some passing clouds. Low: 38. High: 62. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mainly sunny skies. Low: 37. High: 63. Wind: E 5-10 mph.