Wednesday Morning Forecast: Cool & Cloudy Day

Today: A few showers around for the morning as the front passes to the southeast. Temperatures will continue to stay cool in the 50’s for the day. Mostly cloudy into the afternoon with clouds clearing in the evening. Winds shift to the north during the day with a few wind gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Clear into the night as temperatures begin to drop going into Thursday.

Tonight: Clear night with a northeast breeze continuing around 10 mph. Lows for the night will be in the mid to upper 30’s. A few spots could see a light morning frost to begin the day Thursday.

Friday: Cold start in the 30’s but clear overall. Sunny afternoon with high’s in the low to mid 60’s. Winds will begin to shift to the south during the day. Dry start for the weekend.

Saturday: A few degrees warmer in the morning in the low 40’s. Staying clear into the afternoon with sunshine and high’s closer to 70. Winds out of the southeast 10 mph as a high pressure system moves east of us.

Sunday: Lows around 50 to start Easter Sunday. Sunny conditions throughout the day with high’s getting back into the low 70’s. South wind continuing around 10 mph.

Monday: Lows starting out in the mid 50’s. Mostly sunny afternoon with high’s near 80. Dry start to the week with winds staying out of the south 10 mph.